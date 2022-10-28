Is he really sick or is he lying about his medical condition? An employer doubts the statement of a mechanic who refuses to work. She calls in a detective who monitors the man’s house for days with a camera. Then it turns out that the mechanic is busy doing odd jobs in his new home. He is fired on the spot.
Jeffrey Stevens
