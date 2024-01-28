Sunday, January 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sick Jade (16) saw 'so much suffering' around her that she wanted to take action: 'We want to give something back'

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sick Jade (16) saw 'so much suffering' around her that she wanted to take action: 'We want to give something back'

Jade Kops (16) was told two years ago that she had a rare form of childhood cancer. Since then, her life has been turned upside down and she still has to undergo chemotherapy regularly. Because she knows how debilitating all those hospital visits are, she and her family have set up a foundation that offers fellow patients short holidays. To relax for a moment.
#Sick #Jade #39so #suffering39 #wanted #action #39We #give #back39

See also  Hope for survivors in Morocco continues to dwindle
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts