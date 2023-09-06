Dhe SPD top candidate in the state elections in Hesse, Nancy Faeser, is aiming for an alliance with the Greens and the FDP if she is elected. As a reason, Faeser gave in an interview with the German Press Agency: “Because the traffic light is a progressive alliance with which you can really change, move and really improve a lot”.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

Rhineland-Palatinate is the “best blueprint”, according to the SPD politician, alluding to the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP that has governed Mainz since 2016. In 2021, such an alliance was also formed within the federal government. Faeser is Minister of the Interior in this cabinet.

The CDU uses the dissatisfaction with the federal government and promises that Hesse will remain “free of traffic lights”. Faeser urged caution when evaluating the coalition. “Excellent things” have already been initiated and major change processes have been tackled that have been left undone for 16 years.

In polls well behind the CDU

In Hesse, there is great skepticism in the ranks of the FDP and Greens about such a tripartite alliance. Only if the results of the CDU and SPD are close to each other or if the SPD is ahead by a nose should the two smaller parties consider such an alliance. According to current surveys, the CDU currently has 31 percent in Hesse and the SPD 20.

Meanwhile, Nancy Faeser is being criticized. The chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz, accused her of missing the parliamentary committee on Tuesday. At the general debate on Wednesday, he said to her: “Thank you for being here this morning, Ms. Faeser.” Merz added: “After you called in sick yesterday and gave dpa interviews in Wiesbaden.”







A spokesman for Faeser told the FAZ that she had not called in sick, but had made a doctor’s appointment in her home town because she had survived the corona disease.

Left Party leader Janine Wissler said the incident cast a “devastating light” on Faeser and shook her credibility. The interior committee had dealt with the dismissal of the President of the Federal Office for Information Security, Arne Schönbohm. Schönbohm sued for damages. The Union wants to convene a special session of the committee later this week.