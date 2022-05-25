Now he will be able to live the last years of his life peacefully

This is the story of Laika, a sick elderly dog ​​locked up in a cage awaiting his death. The poor 10-year-old mestizo was considered old by the people who kept her at home. People we can’t consider her family since they never took care of her. They probably never even took her to the vet.

Laika did not have the microchipshe had probably never been taken to a vet. When the zoophile guards of the International Animal Protection Organization (OIPA) of Udine reached its owners and rescued the animal, the people who met them answered questions about why Laika was being treated in such an inhumane way:

We are waiting for him to die, he is already ten years old.

The local ecozoophile guards with the veterinarians of the Asufc they made an inspection of the house where he lived. They found the 10-year-old dog in a one-meter-by-two-meter playpen, covered in excrement-stained sawdust. She could only sleep on some very dirty rags. Edoardo Valentini, coordinator of the Oipa ecozoophile guards in Udine and its province, said:

Considered less than an old and useless object, the very tender Laika was removed from the detention of the owners, who were heavily sanctioned, and taken to a health facility for veterinary checks.

Sick elderly dog ​​locked up in a cage, saved by the ecozoophile guards of the Udine Oipa

From a first evaluation, the little Laika appeared to be underweight and with a presumed tumor mass in the breast, the nature of which needs to be investigated.

Laika now lives with a family who decided to adopt her and give her all the love she desperately needed. She has already made friends with Trudy, the house chihuahua.