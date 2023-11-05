Washington – Many soldiers who fired large numbers of artillery shells against the Islamic State have developed mysterious and shocking physical and mental problems. But the soldiers struggled to figure out what was wrong. He writes it New York Times.

An investigation by the newspaper found that many of the soldiers sent to bomb the Islamic State in 2016 and 2017 they returned to the United States plagued by nightmares, panic attacks, depression and, in some cases, hallucinations. The affected Marines, once always reliable, have become unpredictable and strange. Some are now homeless. A surprising number ultimately died by suicide or attempted to take their own lives. Interviews with more than 40 armed team veterans and their families in 16 states found that the military repeatedly tried with difficulty to understand what was there which was wrong after the return of troops from Syria and Iraq. Military guidelines say firing all those rounds is safe. What happened to the US teams suggests that those guidelines are wrong, writes the NYT.

The cannon shots were strong enough to hurl a 45-pound shell nearly 15 miles away, and each set off a shock wave that coursed through the crew members’ bodies, vibrating bones, hitting lungs and hearts and lashing out at the speed of a cruise missile at the most delicate organ of all, the brain. More than a year after that the Marines began having problems, the Corps leadership attempted to piece together what was happening by ordering a study of one of the hardest-hit units, Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, Tenth Marines. The research was limited to reviewing the troops’ medical records. No Marines were examined or interviewed. Even so, the report, published in 2019, made a surprising discovery: the gun crews were injured by their own weapons. According to a briefing prepared for Marine Corps headquarters, more than half of the Marines in the battery had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. The report warned that experience in Syria showed that firing large numbers of rounds, day after day, could incapacitate aircrews “faster than combat replacements can be trained to replace them.”