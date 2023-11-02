Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Split

After Céline Dion surprisingly appeared in public, her illness came back into focus. What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Kassel – She is a superstar – and yet it was quiet Celine Dion. The singer retired because of her health, who is world-famous for the song “My heart will go an”, among other things, goes back ever further back. Now she surprisingly appeared in public.

Dion and her children attended the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens. After the game she visited her home team in the dressing room, Dion comes from near Montreal. She was overjoyed and shared the moment on Instagram.

The singer Céline Dion had to cancel her German tour for 2023 with a heavy heart. The reason for this is a serious nerve disease. © Graham Hughes/Imago

Fans are hopeful, as can be seen in the comment columns under their post. But when and whether she will appear again is unclear, because Céline Dion suffers from a devastating illness that manifests itself with painful symptoms.

Céline Dion is back in public for the first time despite illness: what symptoms the singer is suffering from

“It’s very hard for me to talk about what I’m going through. I was recently diagnosed with the very rare Stiff Person Syndrome,” Dion reported on her Instagram channel at the end of 2022. Visibly touched, she explains to her fans about the rare neurological disease. This can be loud German Brain Foundation with the following symptoms:

Increased tension in the muscles mostly close to the trunk, with muscle hardening and a feeling of stiffness

Shooting muscle spasms that are often triggered or intensified by certain stimuli (touch, noise, shock).

According to the Brain Foundation, however, the disease is very diverse and the symptoms can vary over time. The following symptoms can also occur:

Increased sensitivity to external stimuli

Increased jumpiness

Intermittent vegetative disorders, such as a rapid heartbeat or sweating

Psychological abnormalities, especially anxiety disorders

Singer Céline Dion suffers from stiff person syndrome: who is particularly at risk?

Although stiff person syndrome is a relatively rare disease, with one new case per million inhabitants reported by the Brain Foundation, there are still studies on risk factors.

As the MSD Manual explains, women are affected significantly more often than men. In addition, people with type I also suffer fromdiabetes, certain autoimmune diseases or certain types of cancer are more likely to suffer from the syndrome. This was particularly evident in breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, thyroid cancer and colon cancer.

Editor’s note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

According to the German Brain Foundation, spontaneous healing of stiff person syndrome is very rare. However, with therapies “significant and long-lasting improvement” can often be achieved. (slo)