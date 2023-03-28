On July 7, 2021, 17 former Colombian soldiers were charged with the brutal murder of Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti. Since then, and for almost two years, inmates have been enduring questionable sanitary conditions and even, as they denounce, torture.

Families and prisoners call on the Colombian government to mediate to obtain a dignified treatment and a fair trialwhich they claim not to receive in the prison in Port-au-Prince where they are detained.

Mr. President, listen to us, give us the benefit of the doubt,

give us a fair trial

Some images and letters sent by 17 of the Colombian mercenaries arrived at the presidency of the Republic prisoners in Haiti accused of assassination of the president Jovenel Moïse.

The images obtained by RCN news show the deplorable sanitary conditions in which the prisons where they are confined are located.

The 17 detainees report having contracted diseasessuch as cholera or tuberculosis, due to the terrible treatment of which they are victims.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry is processing consular support for those detained in Haiti for the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“(They are) sick, they don’t let their medicines in,” denounced Janeline Carmona before the cameras of the Colombian news, one of the many relatives who asks the Colombian government for help to extradite the detainees to be given “a fair trial.”

Another of the crude images that were sent by the detainees is a bucket that is used to serve food and to relieve themselves at the same time. In addition to this, the letter sent denounces that they receive meals every four days.

“I beg you to listen to me, I came to work for a better future for myself and my family. Mr. President, listen to us, give us the benefit of the doubt, give us a fair trial,” claims Francisco Uribe in a video shared by RCN.

Police guarding a group of suspects of having participated in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). See also North America Former Honduran President Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Trafficking - Once a US ally in the war on drugs Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO / EFE

Petro admitted responsibility of the country in the assassination



President Gustavo Petro admitted that his country “has a co-responsibility” in the assassination of the president of Haiti

“I want to go to Haiti, it is an issue where Colombia has co-responsibility, firstly, because Haiti was the one that helped us to be a country in the past, and secondly, because it was Colombian mercenaries who went to kill the president of Haiti, unleashing a crisis even worse than the one they were already experiencing,” the leftist president told the media. on Saturday from the Dominican Republic, where he was participating in the Ibero-American Summit.

Without giving dates of his possible visit, Petro assured that the Haitian people must solve their own crisis“but you need democratic help, not weapons-based help.”

Moise was shot to death at the beginning of July 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, by a commando group made up mostly of about twenty former Colombian soldiers.

The United States has detained 11 people for participate in the assassination from the south of the state of Florida (southeast), and among the suspects there are Americans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Colombians.

At least 17 former Colombian soldiers are in a prison in Port-au-Prince for this case.

Despite the arrests, when more than a year has passed since the assassination, there are still several unknowns about the true motives of the crime.

