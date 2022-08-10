A young man described other actions as coming only from a sick person, and this description cost him an amount of 8000 dirhams, after the latter considered him insulting and insulting. The psychological and moral damage caused by the defendant, and the Al Ain court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams in compensation for moral damages.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded to oblige him to pay him compensation in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams for the damages he sustained and the legal interest at the rate of 10% from the date of the judgment until full payment with obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant had insulted him by directing He was charged with the phrase “No one can settle these acts except a patient.” He was convicted under a criminal ruling of 3,000 dirhams, while the defendant submitted a memorandum of request at the conclusion of which the case was rejected.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling, that according to the decision of the Evidence Law, it was evident from the papers that the defendant was guilty of the accusation of insulting the plaintiff. compensation.

The court pointed out that the evidence of the penal ruling is the conviction of the defendant for insulting the plaintiff, and the latter has inflicted moral damage, which is to hurt and hurt his feelings, and prejudice to him and his reputation.

The court rejected the request for material compensation, noting that the plaintiff did not submit to the court evidence that there were material damages to him as a result of the defendant’s mistake, and the court did not find a basis in the papers for his request through which the value of the damages and losses incurred could be determined, and he did not indicate Also the amount of what he missed in terms of earnings and the material losses that he incurred as a result of this act, which makes this request unsupported, necessitating rejection.

The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5000 dirhams, while obligating him to pay the appropriate amount of fees and expenses.