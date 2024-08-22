Sicily yacht wreck | The body of the British millionaire has been lifted from the wreckage, the daughter is still missing

Sicily yacht wreck|Mike Lynch’s body was found in the wreck of the yacht.

British millionaire by Mike Lynch a body has been recovered from the wreckage, an Italian interior ministry official Massimo Mariani said on Thursday according to the news agency Reuters.

Lynch was one of the passengers on the luxury yacht Bayesian. The yacht sank in a storm on Monday off Sicily. According to Marian, Lynch’s body was found in the wreck of the yacht.

Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter was also involved in the chase. According to Marian, he has not been found. The body may be inside the yacht or it may have fallen into the sea when the ship sank, Mariani said.

HS told earlier based on information from the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, that the bodies of both father and daughter would have been found on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, six people are known to have died when the ship sank, reports the US newspaper The New York Times.