Sicily yacht wreck | Prosecutors opened an investigation into the sinking of the luxury yacht

Sicily yacht wreck|Seven people died in the luxury yacht accident, including Mike Lynch, the British tech boss who had invited people on the yacht.

Italian In Sicily, prosecutors have opened an investigation into the sinking of a luxury yacht. Prosecutors are investigating the events as, among other things, wrongful death.

A Bayesian luxury yacht with a total of 22 people on board sank in Sicily on Monday. 15 of them were saved.

Seven people died in the luxury yacht accident, including the British tech boss who had invited people on the yacht Mike Lynch.

The yacht sank after it was hit by a thrombus, or water column, that had formed over the body of water. At the time of the incident, the 56-meter vessel was at anchor about 700 meters from the shore near Palermo.