Sicily yacht wreck | New information from the crew about the events of the Sicily yacht accident

Sicily yacht wreck|Authorities are investigating the actions of three crew members in a yacht accident in Sicily that killed seven people.

The crew the members have shared their views on the events of last week’s yacht accident, according to the Italian media, according to the news agency AFP.

In Italy, the authorities are investigating the actions of three crew members in connection with the yacht accident. Seven people died on Monday last week when a British-flagged luxury yacht sank off Sicily.

The captain of the yacht is under investigation James Cutfieldmachinist Tim Parker Eaton and the sailor Matthew Griffiths.

Italian news agency A trap according to the sailor Griffiths told the authorities investigating the case that he woke the captain on the night of the accident because of the strong wind. After this, the captain ordered to wake up everyone else.

Corriera della Sera – magazine, Captain Cutfield has confirmed Griffiths’ story.

According to Griffiths, soon after, the yacht suddenly listed, and several crew members were forced into the water. However, they got back on board and tried to form a human chain to save the people on deck.

“We walked along the walls of the boat,” Griffiths described.

On a boat there were 22 people at the time of the accident, 15 of whom were saved. Among other things, a British technology boss who invited people on a yacht died in the accident Mike Lynch.

Prosecutors’ authorities stated on Saturday last week that although the yacht was hit by a “surprising meteorological phenomenon”, it is very possible that crimes were committed in the accident, such as possibly manslaughter or negligent shipwreck.

The yacht sank after being hit by a water column that had formed over the sea. At the time of the incident, the ship was at anchor about 700 meters from the shore near Palermo.