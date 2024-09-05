Sicily yacht wreck | New information from the authorities about the fate of those who died on the luxury yacht – some died of suffocation

Sicily yacht wreck|According to the authorities, four of the victims of the accident did not die immediately, but they survived in airbags.

August new information has been received about the causes of death of the victims of the luxury yacht that sank in Sicily in the middle of the year.

According to the Italian authorities, four of the victims did not die immediately, but probably survived for some time.

Among other things, there was news about the matter on Thursday CNN, BBCReuters and Independent.

During the autopsy, no water was found in the lungs or trachea of ​​the four victims, CNN reported, among others.

According to the authorities, it means that the victims had found air pockets in the sunken ship, in which they persevered alive. However, the victims had eventually died of suffocation when the air pockets filled with carbon dioxide.

British technology millionaire by Mike Lynch there were 22 passengers on the boat he owned when it sank in a violent storm on August 19 in Sicily off Palermo.

Seven of the passengers were found dead. Among the dead were Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, while Lynch’s wife was one of the survivors.

The luxury yacht is going to be raised from the seabed for further research.

Italian prosecutors are investigating the sinking of the boat and are investigating the responsibility of the boat’s captain and two crew for the events.