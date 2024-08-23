Sicily yacht wreck | All bodies found in sunken luxury yacht

Sicily yacht wreck|The body found on Friday is apparently the daughter of British millionaire Mike Lynch.

Sicily the bodies of the people who were on the luxury yacht that sank in the storm have been found, reports news agency Reuters. Seven people died in the crash, six of whom were passengers and one crew member.

The 56-meter Bayesian yacht sank in a storm on Monday morning while anchored near the city of Palermo. There were 22 people on board, 15 of whom were saved.

Among other things, a British millionaire died in the accident Mike Lynch. The last body found in the sunken ship is believed to be his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynchbut the authorities have not confirmed the information. The body was found inside the yacht on Friday, the Italian news agency reported Adnkronos.

Corpses searching has been difficult for divers, because the yacht wreck is at a depth of about 50 meters and the passages inside it are narrow. According to Reuters, more than 400 people have participated in the operation, of which 28 are divers.

Authorities are investigating the case, which according to Reuters has baffled experts. A yacht like this should have weathered the storm. The Italian Coast Guard previously said that the cause of the sinking was a water column created by a thrombus that hit the yacht.

I hunted CEO of The Italian Sea Group, parent company of Navi Perin Giovanni Costantino commented earlier For Sky Newsthat Bayesian-like yachts are “unsinkable”.

Costantinto commented to Reuters that the sinking was the result of “unspeakable and senseless mistakes” by the yacht’s crew.

Neither the captain of the yacht nor the other survivors have publicly commented on the incident. The prosecutors investigating the case are supposed to hold a news conference about the case on Saturday.