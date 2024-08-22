Sicily yacht wreck | About a minute, and the luxury yacht had sunk – this is known about the disastrous shipwreck

Sicily yacht wreck|The captain of a nearby ship did not believe his subordinate when he claimed that the Bayesian had sunk.

I felt it as if a boat had been lifted. Then it seemed to drop suddenly. In the cabin, things were falling over.

This is how the survivors of the sinking of the Bayesian yacht have told about their feelings at the time of the sinking, the director of Palermo’s rescue services Fabio Genco says the US magazine of The New York Times (NOW) according to

By Thursday, according to NYT, none of the crew members who survived the shipwreck had publicly told what happened on Monday morning.

However, a more general understanding of the course of events can be obtained based on media information.

On Sunday the luxury yacht was anchored in the village of Porticello, Sicily, Italy. There was also at least one other ship, the Sir Robert Baden Powell.

On the night before Monday, there was a storm, strong wind and heavy rain.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to the storm tested the ship properly. The captain of a nearby ship Karsten Börner and his crew could do a proper job that Sir Robert Baden Powell would not fall.

The Bayesian ship did not fare as well. Suddenly, Jaht, who was nearby, was no longer visible. The boat had sunk below the surface, one of Börner’s crew claimed. The captain made speeches as “nonsense”. A ship that big couldn’t sink.

However, it happened.

The fisherman who spoke to NYT said that he saw an emergency flare in the dark after four in the morning. A few minutes, and the ship had sunk, the fisherman describes. Bloomberg, on the other hand, says that it was clear from the security camera images that Bayesian took about a minute to sink.

The necessities of the sunken boat were found in the water: mattresses, furniture, possibly one of the ship’s radar components, Bloomberg reports.

The captain of the Sir Robert Baden Powell was not the only one surprised by the sinking of the Bayesian ship.

“The yacht is unsinkable”, described the owner of the company that manufactured the yacht Giovanni Constantino According to the NYT.

Stormy weather the weather is considered a significant reason behind the sinking, although there is no exact information about the events.

According to NYT, the locals described the winds as reminiscent of an earthquake.

According to the British Broadcasting Company BBC it is possible that a water column formed above the water – a thrombus formed above the water – capsized the yacht. The BBC reports that eyewitnesses saw the formation of a column of water before the Bayesian sank.

Water statues are quite common in Italy.

In an accident at least six people are known to have died by Thursday.

Among the dead is a British millionaire Mike Lynch. In all, there were 22 people on board, 15 of whom were rescued shortly after the sinking on Monday.