D.he airport in the city of Catania in Sicily has stopped flights for several hours because of the high volcanic activity on Etna. The operator announced this on Thursday. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, a cloud about nine kilometers high had risen from the volcano’s southeast crater during a spectacular eruption.

The airport continues to work, but takeoffs and landings are temporarily interrupted, Ansa quoted the airport administration as saying in the morning. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology had previously issued a warning for the airspace near Mount Etna. In the afternoon, the air traffic was then resumed.

Catania Airport on the southern Italian island of Sicily has to interrupt its operations again and again because the mountain is spewing smoke, ash and lava. The 3300 meter high volcano has not really come to rest since February. It was said that this was the 17th eruption since around mid-February.

Most recently, a volcanic eruption in Iceland caused a stir – just under 30 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik.