Sicily Video: Mount Etna has once again erupted in ash, lava and pebbles

European the most active volcano, Mount Etna, has once again shown signs of life this week on the island of Sicily in Italy. Lava, ash and rocks began to erupt from the mountain on Tuesday, several news agencies report.

The video below shows what the ash clouds looked like in Wednesday evening sun.

There was no danger from the eruption this time. However, Catania Airport was closed as a precaution due to small rocks erupting from the volcano.

Eruptions in Etna are common. A serious major eruption threatening the city last occurred in 1992. The flowing lava at that time stopped about 850 meters from the settlement.

Etna as seen from the village of Fornazzo on February 15th.­

On the night of February 16, Etna seen from the direction of Giarre.­

The volcano Etna on February 16, 2021.­

A woman walks her dog in Catania on February 17th. There is ash erupting from Mount Etna.­