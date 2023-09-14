For all lovers of seaside holidays, Sicily undoubtedly represents one of the most sought-after travel destinations. In fact, even in the summer of 2023, the island’s beaches were assaulted by tourists from the peninsula and abroad, ready to admire its lush nature and immerse themselves in its crystal clear waters.

But what is the ranking of Sicilian beaches of 2023? Putting it down in black and white is Holidu, one of the main search engines for holiday homes and apartments in Europe which has drawn up the ranking dedicated to the Best Beaches starting from the complete list of marinas, bays and coves reported in the Google Maps database.

Always a very popular summer destination, Sicily in the hot months of 2023 was not free from critical issues that involved various areas of the island, including the vast fires that broke out in the areas of Trapani and Palermo. There was no shortage of inconvenience for tourists and residents, also due to the inevitable rerouting of flights from Catania to other airports in Sicily.

The most popular Sicilian beaches

The 2023 ranking of the best beaches in Sicily drawn up by Holidu, which takes into account the data collected and analyzed last July, mentions the locations that have obtained the highest scores and a minimum number of reviews exceeding 500 on Google Maps, refining the list filtering information from post counts on Instagram and views on TikTok.

Mondello, Calamosche and San Vito Lo Capo occupy the first three steps of the podium. Surrounded by a breathtaking view, Mondello beach is located not far from Palermo and has gained more than 100,000 views on Instagram and over 12 million on TikTok.

In second position is Calamosche near Noto, in the Syracuse area, which has reached over 20,000 views on Instagram and 240,000 on TikTok. The beach of San Vito Lo Capo, in the Trapani area on the western coast of Sicily, represents the perfect destination for those who love combining transparent sea and spectacular vegetation. What brought this location to the third step of the podium are the over 21,000 views on Instagram and the 43,000 views on TikTok.

All the best beaches in Sicily

The ranking of the most popular Sicilian beaches for summer 2023 includes bays and coves located in various coastal areas of the island, from Palermo to Syracuse, from Trapani to Messina.

From fourth to sixth position, in fact, we find respectively the beach of Agnone Bagni in Augusta, Eoro in Noto and Magaggiari in Cinisi in the Palermo area. Occupying seventh place on the list, however, is the beach of Màcari: in fact, a famous TV series starring Claudio Gioè is set in the seaside village of the same name.

The beach of Gallina in Avola is in eighth position, followed by San Gregorio in Capo d’Orlando in the Messina area. Also in Avola is the Pantanello beach, in tenth place, while Canneto in Lipari, Arenella in the Syracuse area and the western beach (Lido La Tonnara) in Milazzo occupy eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth place.

Finally, the top 15 of the most popular Sicilian beaches ends with two locations near Noto: the Marchesa beach and Calabernardo.