The number of students in Sicily is increasingly decreasing. Also for the next school year there will be a decrease of about 10,000 students. In the last ten years the decrease amounts to 110,000. All this has led to the reduction, in the same time frame, of 146 schools going from 847 in the 2014/2015 school year to 728 in 2024/2025. Depopulation and the impact on the education system was the central theme of the seminar held today in Isola delle Femmine (Palermo), organized by Flc Cgil Sicilia. In addition to the regional leaders of CGIL and the world of school, Giuseppe Pierro, director general of the Regional School Office, Luca Bianchi, director of the Society for the Development of Southern Italy (Svimez), and Gianna Fracassi, national general secretary of Flc Cgil, also participated. “There is a significant reduction in the school population especially in the internal areas – explains Bianchi – every year we have 8 thousand graduates who leave and another 4 thousand who enroll in universities in the Center North. This means losing a piece of the future”. Bianchi also pointed the finger at the Differentiated Autonomy, because “education is one of the subjects that can potentially be delegated – he explains – and the risk is to have different programs or even teachers who no longer depend on the Ministry but on the Region, with different rules, in our opinion it could lead to a fragmentation of the country”. Gianna Fracassi was present and said she was “concerned” about the Differentiated Autonomy. And today she relaunched the collection of forms to “repeal the Differentiated Autonomy”.

The general secretary of Flc Cgil then reiterated that “the first theme to combat population is that a great plan is needed to promote female employment, promoting those areas in which female employment is most favored, that is, health, administration and school”. And again: “Addressing the trend of depopulation means addressing other basic themes: services, health and education. Ours is not a country that has ever seriously thought of implementing a strategy for local development, we need an idea and a vision, and the right resources obviously”. “”As CGIL we have a proposal and an idea of ​​school and we also need the collaboration of school management”, she adds.

While Franco Pignataro, regional coordinator of school directors Flc CGIL Sicilia explains: “We must imagine ourselves as builders “from below” of our destiny, the theme of local development does not work not because resources are lacking, but because we do not have the capacity to spend… as School Directors today we have many resources but we have the problem of not being able to spend these resources”. Also speaking was the director of the Regional School Office, Giuseppe Pierro, according to whom “The school is a complex machine but let’s not forget that it must be a laboratory in which experiments are carried out, while understanding the administrative burden of the School Directors, if we talk about integration, then, the school cannot be left alone, local administrations must collaborate with the school institutions”. And the general secretary of Cgil Sicilia Alfio Mannino: “There is a lack of clear government from those who have responsibilities in this country, a huge problem that will worsen with the Differentiated Autonomy, less resources for health, development policies. Either this becomes a great battle of democracy or we will not be able to stop this wicked law, with the referendum we will bring people to sign for the future of our country. Democracy is affirmed by exercising it, in the battle for differentiated autonomy we have a great opportunity to exercise it”.