The island of Sicily has been living since Tuesday pending the Etna volcano that has erupted. Although the residents of this island in southern Italy know that the mountain is continuously fuming, the violent eruption has reminded them of how dangerous this volcano could be.

Catania airport has reopened its runways this Wednesday. According to information from the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, the air terminal was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the rain of ash and stones thrown by the volcano.

The runway cleaning lasted overnight with the use of six sweepers and two technical support vehicles, as well as ten units that worked tirelessly to remove the large amount of volcanic ash from the runway, the taxiway and the platforms.

Thus, dozens of tons of volcanic material have been collected, although cleaning operations continue this day. The authorities, who have indicated that the eruption lasted just under an hour, have indicated that they will continue to monitor the volcanic activity in the area, but have ensured that the situation is under control.

Etna eruption; streets of Catania covered with ash and column of smoke from the mountain. / AFP / Reuters

The collapse of a part of the crater on the southeast slope of the famous volcano caused an overflow and a lava slide along the western flank, which however has not put the inhabited villages near the volcano at risk, said an official of the Institute National Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) to the Agi agency. “We have seen worse situations,” said Stefano Branca, director of the INGV in Catania, considering that this phenomenon that began at the end of the afternoon “was not at all worrisome.”

Firefighters said in a tweet early Tuesday afternoon that they were nevertheless monitoring the evolution of the situation in three small towns in the foothills of the volcano, Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo, reports AFP.

Etna, with an area of ​​about 1,250 km2, is the highest active volcano (3,324 m) in Europe, with frequent eruptions for around 500,000 years.