Vito Bugliarello noticed that the kids were in trouble and didn’t think twice about intervening to save them

He was called Vito Bugliarello the 34-year-old man who on Saturday afternoon, in an attempt to save the lives of some children who were in difficulty at sea, lost his life. So much pain throughout the Syracuse area where the drama took place.

With the arrival of the beautiful days, the Italians return to the sea and with them, unfortunately, the tragedies on the coasts of the peninsula.

An absolute tragedy, which cost the life of a man of only 34 years, occurred between the days of Saturday and Sunday on the Sicilian coastsmore precisely between Syracuse and Avola.

It was about 17:00 last Saturday, when Vito Bugliarello, who was at the seaside to spend a relaxing day, noticed that some little boys who had jumped into the water they were in difficulty.

Without thinking for a moment he approached them. Without diving into the sea has tied two towels and he threw them towards the two young men, who caught them and managed to stand like this rescued.

But something went wrong. The 34-year-old himself, perhaps slipping on the rocks, is ended up in the water and never managed to resurface.

The desperate searches of Vito Bugliarello

Immediate call to rescuedwho just as promptly set the research machine into motion.

The Port Authority of Syracuse intervened, with the help of the Fire Brigade and the divers arrived from Reggio Calabria.

For hours the operators scoured the area, making the dramatic discovery yesterday morning, Sunday.

Vito’s lifeless body was wedged in rocks a 40 meters deep.

The judicial authorities have ordered an autopsy on Vito, who should help them understand if it was drowning, illness or injuries sustained after slipping on the rocks that took him away.

Huge meanwhile the ache for the disappearance of a man known and well liked by all, who until his last moments of life tried to help others with a heroic gesture. Thanks to his sacrifice, two young people can continue to live. Many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours.