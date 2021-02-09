No way of disappearing is like another. It is easy, for example, to disappear in Sicily. Anyone who has sat in front of the novels or the series by Commissioner Montalbano, the bald and crooked creature of the squared Sicilian Andrea Camilleri knows this.

The open ending of the great physique Ettore Majorana (born 1906 in Catania, erased by a presumed death in 1938) has endured as a staunch tourist attraction for vocational detectives: apparently it postponed a suicide scheduled for the night of March 25 in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, en route from Naples to Palermo, and returned the next day on the same ferry, in the opposite direction. Theoretically. “The sea rejected me,” he joked by letter.

This reversal has something too evident of a distracting maneuver, of a draft that wants to dissolve on the paper. Typical fables of a fan of The late Matías Pascal of Pirandello, who takes the identity of a dead man. Since that day, the mystery of the one who denied himself in order to lie better has never been cleared up.

In the classic of Leonardo Sciascia, Majorana’s disappearance –As republished as the mystery that sustains it– the hypothesis of this tenacious Sicilian is that of the surreptitious entry of the physicist into a monastery. Others were woven and unwoven: if the mafia – on the side of the Allies, against Mussolini – invited him to withdraw from the world so that he would not collaborate with Nazism (but the anti-fascist Majorana could only have been recruited by kidnapping him, so perhaps the mafia concluded : either we abduct it or they abduct it). If with his passport and all his money – it is the only thing he carried in the pyroscope on the way to Sicily – he crossed the Atlantic to Argentina (with proven experience as a no-man’s land to which he is coming to disappear).

If Majorana evaporated so as not to inconvenience family and friends (due to an erratic temperament that did not qualify as insanity, due to illness, due to his conjectural gay status), due to fear of the mafia or due to his alarming discoveries regarding nuclear fission . (It is the explanation that Sciascia postulates: a disgusted Majorana who takes a step to the side in the atomic race).

It is clear that he considered that a no better draw the contours of an itinerary. Disappearance as a refusal (to become a collaborator with relatives, accomplices and invasive enemies). A semester stay in Leipzig with Heisenberg and the ambivalent sympathy of the ambitious Enrico Fermi had left injuries.

Perhaps he was cornered by the greatest plague of all, the one that most terrifies: that of not being understood (a question that hides in itself, in turn, its coefficients, subordinate, constant and variable). That ambush forced – there is a desperate snobbery in resignation and resignation – an aristocratic gesture, perhaps the only one of a lifetime, essential under certain circumstances. Or, after having touched the top of the current subject – Rimbaud, Bobby Fischer – how do you go on if it is not with a reconversion or a forward fugue.

Maybe Majorana anticipated all the inquiries and speculations around him when in an article on physics research he noted: “The result of any measurement seems to be more related to the state to which the system has been brought, in the course of the own experiment than with that other unknowable state in which he was before being disturbed.

Or he scoffed in advance – between the lines of another technical writing – at future persecutors of intimate causes, with the caustic plea that they would “deliberately renounce examining all subsequent data – such as the biography of each of the individuals. of the sample studied – whose knowledge would undoubtedly be useful to foresee the phenomenon with greater precision “. Exclusive use passes for magicians and physicists: nothing around here, any over there.

Sciascia’s point – and not only in this essay; in TO each his own the homophone Professor Laurana is volatilized – it is perhaps to make something disappear inside a book. We could venture further: a book is made for that, to make a secret disappear. The Sciascia hound achieves the impossible: Majorana makes him disappear again. (Sciascia was closely related to the subject for another reason; a brother had committed suicide).

The book is longer than its page count warrants, and reading this masterpiece is deliberately delayed; One would like to advance without doing so, the next text is crossed out as a witness or momentarily extinguished, so ecstatically intolerable this literary experience becomes.

There are more than a hundred books published about this physicist who went up in smoke, this chess player who disappeared in passant. They didn’t reach, they didn’t reach (not even the hilarious piece The physical, by Dürrenmatt, in which he makes him simulate dementia in order to escape). Perhaps Majorana is a role that others dream of being able to act, to represent. He gains the appearance of a model, mold, matrix, but the gray suit is too big for everyone and the hat flies off at the slightest breeze.

There remains the feeling that the clever Majorana – an ironic not impressionable – was looking for something more interesting than suicide, as if he had wanted to vanish – let’s simplify – into an equation. Or he would have managed – ghost editor of his own biography – to erase a pencil.

He wanted to escape from “determinism, which leaves no place for human freedom and forces us to consider all the phenomena of life as illusory in its apparent finalism” –as he pointed out in one of his works on physics–, but the dilemma is what was written, predestined: by means of that escape, was he fleeing his destiny or was he running to embrace it?

Enigmas of a life that are at the same level as those of a work: only nine decisive articles in 31 years. This precocious cyclothymic wrote very precise texts (on physics) and individual letters, bold, witty, to friends and relatives. A wide arc of strange records for someone accused of suicide. To an intimate who was slow to respond: “You should know that I was trapped in the most scientific of hobbies: I do nothing and time passes the same.”

In any case, it is clear that he had reached a point of no return: a final, hidden, invincible solitude. Sometimes they are unexpected, distant books that explain to others. On the trip recorded in To Noto, from 1989, Duncan Fallowell notes: “There is no tradition of loneliness in Sicily… Here family oppression (emotional blackmail), Catholic oppression (guilt) and mafia oppression (violence) make deception a weapon of survival essential”.

A reader does not believe – does not want to believe – in pure coincidences – everything is spelled as a sign, design – and other observations from English come to be superimposed in the shadow of Majorana: “Sicilians see treason everywhere and seek to prevent it with a first betrayal on their part … Raved in their families, they do not allow these ties to touch their soul, which adores their silent freedom “.

As in other cases, Majorana’s competitive spirit did not conflict with his penchant for withdrawal, for which he had already demonstrated high skills (as a child he solved complex multiplications under the dining room table). On the other hand, who said that introversion and affability – Majorana flaunted both – were mandatory enemies?

As a student, he was able to take an exam for one of his classmates; as a teacher, the chalk in his hand canceled out his shyness. He drank seas of tea. He wrote in black ink and neat, tiny handwriting, with a kind of serif in certain double consonants, on the back of cigarette packs –Majorana was a labyrinth with a chimney– and in notebooks that are never thick, some larger than normal, others wider than tall, almost all with their edges dyed red.

It left a thousand pages that continue to develop unimaginable paths. The mere plan or risk of disappearing – the case of the mathematician Evariste Galois before a duel – can provoke an acceleration of graphomaniac production during that depopulated anteroom, those sleepless evens.

Today, a letter from Italo Calvino to Sciascia of November 1965, ten years before Majorana’s disappearance, can be interpreted as an inverted prophecy or an incisive encouragement for the Sicilian author: “I have read your detective novel [A cada cual lo suyo] which is not, with the passion with which detective novels are read and also having fun seeing how it is dismantled and even how the impossibility of the detective novel in the Sicilian environment is demonstrated … That Sicily is the least mysterious society in the world. Now in Sicily everything is clear, crystalline: the most stormy passions, the darkest interests, psychology, gossip, crimes, they no longer have secrets, everything is classified and cataloged. The satisfaction that Sicilian stories give is like that of a beautiful game of chess, the pleasure of infinite combinations of a finite number of pieces, each of which has a finite number of possibilities ahead of it ”. It was written that the sequel should be scripted in a remote place (the Río de la Plata) or directly outside the world (a monastery).

In Argentina, any temptation to be proud is great –either as the backyard of shady or perfect deserters– but there is no record of Majorana entering Buenos Aires by ship. Due to rumors spread by the Chilean physicist Carlos Rivera based on the alleged sighting of a waiter at the Hotel Continental – but isn’t the mythomania of the Buenos Aires waiter world famous? – the RAI crossed the Atlantic in 2008 to interview my door neighbor , granddaughter of engineer Butty: they wanted to know if his grandfather had heard about this vanished Italian genius.

If it were true that Ettore Majorana lived in Argentina, he would have to take off his hat again: he managed twice not to leave a single trace.

Majorana’s disappearance, Leonardo Sciascia. Tusquets, 120 pp.