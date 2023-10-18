Red alert on Thursday 19 October 2023 in Sicily due to the risk of fires in the northern area of ​​the island. The regional civil protection has in fact issued a warning for the provinces of Trapani, Palermo and Messina.

The “strong sirocco winds” forecast for the next few hours and “progressively rising” temperatures have triggered the alarm once again.

It was a long summer of fire for Sicily with the flames devastating large portions of territory, even reaching inhabited areas.