Sicily | Power outages in Sicily, which is raging in the heatwave – the authorities held a crisis meeting

The intense heat has damaged ground cables, which has caused widespread power outages.

in Italy On Monday, the authorities organized a crisis meeting in Sicily, the topic of which was the heat-stricken island’s power outages and water shortage.

The minister responsible for the rescue service Nello Musumeci chaired a meeting in Catania, whose mayor has said the city has been brought to its knees by ongoing power outages.

The heat wave that tormented southern Europe last week has not yet eased in Sicily. On Monday, the meter read 47.6 degrees in Catania.

Catania and the surrounding areas have been affected by power outages since Thursday. They have made life difficult for more than half a million people. E-distribuzione, the distribution company of Italian energy company Enel, said the heat had damaged underground cables.

According to the distribution company, the climatic conditions are exceptional, as the temperature of the asphalt on the roads has risen to 50 degrees. If you add to this the high humidity, the heat cannot evaporate, which leads to damage to the ground cables, E-distribuzione said.

Power outages have also stopped water pumps from working, affecting the lives of 200,000-300,000 people. On Monday, however, the water company Sidra said that the problem had been solved.

Local authorities have organized air-conditioned facilities for the elderly and other vulnerable people, such as the homeless.