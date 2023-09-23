The wildfires were fanned by strong sirocco winds, a hot, dry wind that blows from northern Africa towards southern Europe, combined with high temperatures. The authorities confirm the death of two people and hundreds of tourists were evacuated from a hotel in the well-known tourist town of Cefalú.

One after another. The high temperatures of recent days, combined with strong winds from North Africa that cross the Mediterranean, fuel the fires on the island of Sicily, south of Italy.

The authorities are on alert due to more than 40 fires declared in the last few hours. Firefighters are fighting the fires in the areas of Palermo and Messina, in the northern part of the island, where two deaths related to the fires have already been recorded.

One of them died in Trappeto, near Palermo, the island’s capital, while trying to evacuate his home near Cefalú. The other victim is a 42-year-old woman who died while she was trying to free horses from a burning stable.

According to regional authorities, more than 700 tourists were taken to safety from a hotel, but were able to return overnight.

Italian firefighters say they have had to double their shifts at all rescue commands in Sicily, with at least 300 firefighters on duty to extinguish fires in the area.

In Palermo, a university campus had to be evacuated while its ring road and some outlying highways remain blocked by fires, according to local media.

Sicily is barely recovering from the July fires

A similar situation exists on the A20 highway, which connects Palermo with Messina, and which is currently closed by a fire between the towns of Castelbuono and Cefalú, as well as in Castellammare del Golfo, where traffic remains closed in both directions.

A fire burns on the side of a road near the towns of Alcamo and Partinico, western Sicily, Italy, Sunday evening, August 27, 2023. © Alberto Lo Bianco / AP

The strong winds make it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames that advance, destroying vehicles, industrial warehouses and homes. The firefighting planes received 14 firefighting requests in Sicily, as well as another 3 in Calabria, in the south of the Italian peninsula.

These fires are reminiscent of those that occurred last July during the Charon heat wave. On that occasion, the Palermo airport had to be closed due to the flames, and the death of at least three elderly people who could not be evacuated in time was recorded.

Now, the fires are approaching the campus of the Faculty of Physics and Chemistry of the University of Palermo, as seen in videos uploaded by students to social networks on Friday afternoon. The situation is alarming due to the heat wave that is affecting the region and has caused blackouts on the island.

“The intense work carried out by the aircraft pilots has so far allowed 10 fires to be controlled or extinguished. The activities of launching water and retardant and extinguishing liquid will continue as long as lighting conditions allow safe operations,” Civil Protection reported in a statement. .

Palermo, Messina and Trapani are on red alert due to fires. In some municipalities, school classes were suspended due to high temperatures and the advance of forest fires.

Last July, forest fires devastated more than 34,000 hectares of land in Sicily. The fires caused power and water outages in the region, and forced hundreds of tourists to evacuate. At that time the high temperatures, which reached 46.7 degrees Celsius in Catania, contributed to the spread of the fires and where five people died.

According to experts, high temperatures and drought, driven by climate change, contribute to the creation and spread of forest fires, most of them caused by human negligence, such as abandoning lit cigarettes or burning garbage, Although the topography of Italy, with its mountains and valleys, makes extinguishing fires complex.

Italy toughened penalties for arsonists after fires in Sicily and Sardinia. The new rule establishes that, if the fire is premeditated, the minimum penalty is two years in prison and is increased “from a third to half” if the fire causes the death of a person.

For its part, the European Union established a legal framework for the prevention of forest fires and provided financing for the prevention and management of forest fires.

For now, local authorities asked residents to take precautions and stay informed about the situation. Forest fires in Sicily have been a recurring problem in recent years, especially during the summer months.

With EFE