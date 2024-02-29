Sicily, Italy a state of emergency is declared due to a intense drought and fires that destroyed crops and forced restrictions with the water supply.

The sicily island is wrapped in a intense drought which according to experts, could be caused by climate change.

According to the Italian environmental protection institute ISPRA, fires in Sicily devastated more than 51,000 hectares in the city last year, and the fires of this year.

Canadair planes search for water from the lakes to fight the fires, but the level has dropped so much that they are searching for water in the sea.

In the case of the agriculturecrops are lost or are of poor quality due to months of low rainfall, as well as record temperatures from the previous summer.

Lake Pergusa, protected by UNESCO “almost disappeared,” warned Giuseppe Amato, head of water resources in Sicily for Legambiente.

“If that lake ends dry completely, hundreds of species of birds would suffer greatly when it comes to migration. “It could even threaten endangered species,” he added to the agency. EFE.

Sicily has destroyed 95% of wetlands in the last 150 years to convert them into urban areas or agricultural land according to the expert.

Furthermore, on average, $42 of the water in the Italian network is lost due to leaks in the pipes according to the Istat agency, a problem that in Sicily increases to 52%, which causes water waste.