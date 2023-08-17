Lorenzo Tripi and the degradation of the Palermo-Catania motorway. “Where are the Sicilian politicians?”

The message is categorical: “Sicily is abandoned“. Thus begins the video about TikTok Of Lorenzo Tripi22 years old, founder of “Italy food porn Sicily”, the largest Sicilian online community dedicated to the island’s food, with over half a million followers on social networks. “I walk – says Lorenzo in the video of his channel “Beast of social networks”, seen by almost 250 thousand people on TikTok – daily for work the Palermo-Catania highwaybecause my job is to spread the culture of Sicilian gastronomy around the world, traveling around the island. And it’s been like this for years.”



“The A19 – continues Tripi – is full of dozens of “works in progress”. I’ve been watching it get worse for years. There is no job that has been completed and new ones are added every time. There are miles and miles of highway a one lane. It’s a very dangerous thing. This is not a freeway or a provincial one, but the main highway of Sicily. AND nobody does anything. We are abandoned. Where are the Sicilian politicians? Why don’t they come here and see what happens? The situation is ridiculous.”

