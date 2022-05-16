Sicily, the EU against the regional law on freemasonry which obliges public administrators to declare belonging to a lodge

A public administrator in Sicily must have the freedom not to publicly declare membership in one Masonic lodge. In summary, this is what emerges from a document of the European Commission – Directorate General for Justice and Consumers which effectively crushes the Sicilian regional law which obliges the public administrators of the island to declare affiliation to Masonic lodges.

A summary of the document, sent by the State Commissioner of the Sicily Region, was publicly read by the president of theSicilian regional assembly Gianfranco Miccichè during the presentation a Palermo of the book of Stefano Bisi (Grand Master of the Grand Orient of Italy) “The black two-year period 1992 1993. Freemasonry and legality thirty years later”.

Palermo Presentation of the book by the Grand Master Stefano Bisi “The black two-year period”

The text of the note read by Miccichè

The Commission of the European Union (EU) Directorate General for Justice and Consumers – it is underlined in the document – has opened a pilot case regarding the provisions of the regional law 12 October 2018, n. 18, concerning the sole obligation to declare the affiliation to Masonic associations for the members, among other things, of the Regional Assembly. The provisions have raised doubts – remarked the State Commissioner addressing the president of the ARS – of the violation of the principles of the Union (and of the Italian constitutional order) regarding respect for private life, freedom of thought and non-discrimination . After providing initial feedback, now the EU Commission also asks the following question: “Can the Italian authorities explain the specific guarantees put in place to guarantee the protection of personal data which, in this case, concern sensitive issues?”. In this regard, I ask to be able to receive kind information regarding the Sicilian Palamento.

At the meeting, which was held in the Mattarella room of Palazzo dei Normanni, dedicated to the book of the Grand Master, which reconstructs the difficult period experienced by the Great East during the investigation into Freemasonry initiated by the then Palmi prosecutor Agostino Cordova, who ended in a soap bubble but which had heavy repercussions, the journalist Rosy Abruzzo, the lawyers Fabio Federico and Raffaele D ‘Ottavio, and the honorable Lo Curto also spoke. Also present was the president of the College of Sicily Antonino Recca and the Grand Treasurer Giuseppe Trumbatore, as well as numerous brothers of the District.

