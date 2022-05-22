In a meeting of 20 May 2022 it was decided to raise the alert level of the Etna Volcano

During the day of Friday 20 May, the Competence Centers and the department of Civil protection of the Sicily Region organized a meeting in which it was decided to raise theyellow alert for the volcano Etna. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours the Etna volcano has undergone a passage alert level from green to yellow. To give theannouncement was the Civil Protection of the Sicily region through an official statement. It is a decision made during one meeting organized with the Competence Centers on Friday 20 May 2022.

From February 2022 until now, the Etna volcano had the alert level green. This measurement indicates that the volcano is in ordinary stage. Currently, it has been decided to make a change to the yellow alert level which indicates that the volcano is in operational phase of attention.

Sicily: the reports of the Competence Centers

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology “Etneo Observatory and Palermo Section”, the National Research Council Institute for the Electromagnetic Detection of the Environment and the Earth Science Department of the University of Florence are the Competence Centers. The latter presented some reports on the hazard assessments from which the decision to change the alert level.

The raising of the alert level results in a strengthening in monitoring the volcano. Furthermore, the scientific community and the other sections of the national civil protection service will be continuously comparison.

However, according to reports from the expertscurrently the Etna volcano is located in one state of imbalance. It’s not all. The volcano could suffer sudden activity changes. For this reason, the change of alert from green to yellow was also sudden.