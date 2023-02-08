Anti-drug operation in Sicily. Seized 435 kg of narcotic substance and eleven thousand marijuana plants. Since the early hours of this morning, over 140 financiers from the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catania have been carrying out in various provinces of Sicily, with the help of soldiers from the Central Service for Investigation of Organized Crime (SCICO), from the Provincial Commands of Palermo, Trapani and Syracuse, of the Air Section of the Naval Air Department of Palermo as well as of the anti-drug and anti-currency dog ​​units and of the Anti-terrorism-Ready Employment units in service in the Etna province, an order of personal precautionary measures at the request of the Etna Public Prosecutor’s Office, Anti-Mafia District Directorate , against 21 people under investigation, for various reasons, for criminal association of a mafia type, organized drug trafficking, aggravated by having acted with a mafia method, possession and trade in drugs, self-laundering and reuse of illicit proceeds as well as fraudulent transfer of valuables and possession of ammunition.