Caterina Chinnici with 13,519 votes won the online elections of the center-left primaries in Sicily in view of the 2022 regional elections. Second Barbara Floridia (M5S) with 10,068, and third Claudio Fava 6977.

“It was a great moment of participation. Caterina Chinnici wins and wins the Democratic Party. I thank the other candidates, Barbara Floridia and Claudio Fava. I thank the managers and supporters who have spared no energy and passion. The challenge to the center-right starts today. at work to build the lists “, says the regional secretary Pd Anthony Barbagallo.