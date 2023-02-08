Ars: “Adjustment to the cost of living”. Scandal in the Sicilian parliament

Increase the cost of living hey Sicilian MPs adjust their salaries, from 11 thousand euros a month they will go to 12 thousand. The increase in spending, which passes 10.45 to 11.2 million euroshad been envisaged with the approval of the regional law 1/2014. “An adjustment according to the change in the Istat index of the cost of living”. The deputies of the Sicilian Regional Assembly – we read in Repubblica – have increased their salaries by almost 11,000 gross a year, equal to about 890 euros per month. For weeks, the rule on the adjustment of the allowances to the mayors, which had received the go-ahead in Institutional Affairs Commission and was removed in the Budget Committee for the contrary opinion of the government.

Inflation is growing and spending is also growing of the Ars for the allowances of parliamentarians which goes from 10.45 million last year to 11.2 million for 2023. This is the result of the approval of the budget inside the Ars voted in the classroom which provided, as specified in an explanatory note, a adjustment according to the change in the Istat cost of living index. A higher expense, for approx 750 thousand euros, which will result in an increase of 10,700 euros for each of 70 MPs, or about 890 euros gross per month each. The political case it explodes and there are those who shout at the scandal.

