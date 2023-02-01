“For many years, this city has been equated with Messina Denaro,” says Enzo Alfano, the mayor of Castelvetrano, on the evening of the day the mafia boss in Palermo was arrested and people gathered in the piazza of the small Sicilian town to celebrate the “Day of liberation”. He emphasizes that this is “not fair” because the citizens have been fighting the mafia for a long time; the appeal he made to her afterwards, but rather indicates that it wasn’t that far in the past: “Now is the moment to work with the judiciary.”

According to Alfano, the new moral beginning should go hand in hand with an economic one. Castelvetrano is “one of the most beautiful cities in the country” and has produced “illustrious personalities” and important intellectuals, including the philosopher Giovanni Gentile; now it must become attractive again for tourism and “above all for entrepreneurs”; the museum displaying Selinunte treasures and the nearby beach offer great potential.