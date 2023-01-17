Cousin of founder Black Lives Matter dies after arrest

A 31-year-old black man, Keenan Anderson, was killed in Los Angeles early this month after his arrest, according to American media. That happened during the settlement of a traffic accident and after an officer had used a taser against him, The Washington Post reports. The official cause of death has not yet been determined. His death is receiving attention in the US because Anderson was the cousin of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the international movement Black Lives Matter.