We wondered last week how many ways the numbers 1 to 6 can be distributed on a conventional die. If we respect the rule that opposite faces add up to 7, it is easy to see that there are only two possibilities, one mirror image of the other. In one case the numbers 1, 2, 3, whose faces coincide at one vertex, will go in a clockwise direction, and in the other case. In the popular game of “la generala”, which is played with five dice and a cup, four of the dice are usually of one type and one of the other.

The conventional distribution with numbers that add up to 7 on the opposite faces facilitates the homologation of the dice; but the faces could be numbered from 1 to 6 in any other way without affecting the behavior of the dice. If we start by putting 1 on one face, on the opposite we have five possibilities (the numbers from 2 to 6), and for each of these five cases we can occupy another pair of opposite faces in three different ways. And in each of these 15 cases we can place the two remaining numbers in two ways, spectacularly symmetrical; therefore, we can distribute the numbers from 1 to 6, on a cubic die, in 30 different ways. Our regular commentator Salva Fuster gives the following solution to the different distributions in the “platonic dice”:

Tetrahedron: 2 possibilities.

Cube: 30 possibilities (4! +4! / 4).

Octahedron: 1680 chances (6! +6! +6! / 3).

For the octahedron, once I have chosen 1, I only see 3 different cases to choose 2, that is, on an adjacent face, on the opposite, or on any of the other 3. But when it is on the opposite face, there is a symmetry by turns of 120º that divide the cases by 3.

Crazy dice

By throwing two conventional dice at the same time, we can obtain a joint score between 2 and 12; but, obviously, the different scores are not equally probable; There is only one way to roll a 2: with a 1 on each die, but we can roll a 7 in six different ways: 1-6, 6-1, 2-5, 5-2, 3-4, 4-3. Since there are 36 ways to match the faces of two dice (each face of the first can be matched with each face of the second: 6 x 6 = 36), the probability of rolling a 2 is 1/36, while the probability of rolling a 7 is 6/36 = 1/6.

One wonders if there is another way to number two dice so that the probability distribution is the same as that of two conventional dice. And Sicherman’s dice are the answer. Some dice that seem to have gone crazy: one of them repeats 2 and 3, and 5 and 6 are missing; and in the other, the 2 has become an 8.

But these bizarre dice, devised by George Sicherman in the 1970s and released by Martin Gardner in his Scientific American math games section, have the property that they give rise to the same probability distribution as conventional dice. . Thus, there is only one way to get 2 (1-1) and to get 12 (4-8), while there are six ways to get 7 (1-6. 2-5, 2-5, 3-4, 3 -4, 4-3).

Are there other “crazy dice” with the same probability distribution, or are Sicherman’s one of a kind?

In Sicherman’s dice, the points are also distributed so that the opposite faces add up to the same amount (5 in the first and 9 in the second). Since there are six different numbers in the second die, the number of possible configurations will be the same as in the case of conventional dice (30); but in the first, 2 and 3 are repeated, so there will be fewer possible configurations. In how many different ways can the numbers be distributed on the first Sicherman die?

Yes, can we number the faces of two cubic dice so that, when rolled together, all possible sums of points are equally likely? There is a trivial solution which consists of one of the dice having the same number on all faces; but that would be the equivalent of rolling a single die.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

You can follow Matter in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter