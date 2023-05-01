Chihuahua.- four people dead and two further woundswas the result of a hitmen attack in a house of the chihuahua cityearly this Sunday.

The events occurred at a home in the Riberas de Sacramento neighborhoodof this capital, reports the newspaper Excelsior.

three of the deceased were identified as Miguel Yair V., 26 years old; Light Argelia G., 45 years old, and Jonathan V. The fourth deceased was not identified at the moment.

It was commented that home has worked as “riding school“, a place where Do you sell and use drugs.

In fact, in the year 2022, there were murdered Two boys, she reminded herself.

They are left for dead

It was reported that, although with gunshot wounds, a couple survived the attack.

Those two people apparently stood so still that the killers left them for dead.