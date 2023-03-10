The previous Tuesday, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) paid a visit to the professional teams participating in the Women’s League, Dimayor style and the Colombian Football Federation, before the ordinary assembly that took place on Wednesday.

Teams like América, Santa Fe, La Equidad, Cortuluá, Huila and Nacional, among others, they were inspected in extensive sessions; some began on Monday, and could last for days.

It was known that even the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, delivered information and gave answers for at least three hours.

Santa Fe vs. Medellín in the Women’s League.

It was a “long investigation”, in which the clubs were asked for data on income, expenses, financial statements, and balance sheets.

“They asked us for salaries, hiring modalities, distribution of profits, but everything focused on the women’s league,” said a leader.

Some managers think that it is an inquiry to see what resources soccer has to make a longer women’s league.

Reality

However, this Friday TIME He learned what the reason why the SIC made that inspection almost surprisingly, in which cell phones and computers were seized.

What they are investigating, apparently, is a possible cartelization of soccer teams, with the salaries of players under 20 years of age.

It is noted that all the players are paid, regardless of the club they are in, the minimum salary, which in the country is $1,160,000 and the transportation aid is $140,606.

Unofficially it was learned that this modality with players under 20 years of age could also be occurring in the men’s teams of the Colombian professional championship.

What you want is to get to the bottom of this problem because it is an unsportsmanlike practice.

