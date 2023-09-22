Last March the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) He visited the professional teams that participate in the Women’s League, the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation to collect documentation regarding the management that the clubs have given to labor hiring in women’s football.

Teams such as América, Santa Fe, La Equidad, Cortuluá, Huila and Nacional, among others, were inspected that day in extensive sessions.

It was a “long investigation”, in which the clubs were asked for data on income, expenses, financial statements and balance sheets. EL TIEMPO learned the reason why the SIC carried out this inspection almost as a surprise, in which cell phones and computers were seized.

What the authorities have determined is a possible cartelization of soccer teams, with the salaries of players under 20 years of age.

It is noted that all players are paid, regardless of the club they are in, The minimum wage, which in the country is 1,160,000 pesos and the transportation allowance is 140,606 pesos.

This is a practice known as ‘cartelization’, which is a type of anti-competitive agreement investigated by the SIC that consists of an agreement or concerted practice between two or more companies that restrict or distort competition.

Free economic competition can be violated through a series of practices that limit or prevent competition in the markets.

SIC Resolution

America vs. Santa Fe women’s final Photo: Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Efe

This September 20, the SIC formulated a statement of objections, in an 81-page resolution, against the majority of teams, in addition to the directors of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor), like its presidents, Ramón Jesurún and Luis Fernando Jaramillo.

The teams investigated are Real Cartagena, Real Santander, Santa Fe, Patriotas, Pasto, Quindío, Tolima, Junior, DIM, Chicó, Bucaramanga, Magdalena, Fortaleza, Huila, Orsomarso, Pereira, Bogotá, Nacional, Millonarios, Deportivo Cali, Alianza, Envigado, Cortuluá, La Equidad, Cúcuta, América, Atlético FC, Once Caldas and LLaneros, in addition to Dimayor and FCF.

The resolution resolves four points. First, coordination to standardize a contractual model. “The clubs would have entered into contracts taking that model into account.”

Second: the agreement on the value of salaries: “The clubs would have established a salary table according to which, according to the category in which the player fit, the salary ceilings would be determined.”



Third: The reluctance to receive funds from the Government for the promotion and development of women’s football. The clubs would have refused to receive said funds, the reason: “that said funds would be subject to the surveillance and audit of the control entities.”

Fourth: it has to do with the signing of the contract with Win Sports for television rights that “would have harmed the development of women’s football… It would have been stipulated that only one League match that could be replaced by another match, even from the men’s league.





