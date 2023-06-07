Sibora Gagani, the body found in a wall could be hers: she disappeared in 2014

Nine years after her disappearance, the body of Sibora Gagani may have been found. In the apartment where the 22-year-old Italian-Albanian lived with her partner, a body was found walled up in a partition. The discovery took place in Torremolinos, Spain, where the girl had moved with her boyfriend, Marco Romeo.

The man, already strongly suspected of Gagani’s disappearance, is in prison for the killing of another girlfriend, 28-year-old Paula. It would have been just a few words spoken by Romeo that allowed the Spanish police to find the body. After his arrest on May 17 for the murder of the woman, found dead with several stab wounds, the man would have seen Gagani’s photo posted on a bulletin board, revealing to some agents that he had killed her nine years ago and that they then walled up the body in the house where they lived.

Despite trying to retract it during the interrogation, the police actually found a body inside a wooden box hidden between two walls. The DNA test will confirm whether the remains belong to the young woman who disappeared in 2014, who had moved from Neptune three years earlier. Romeo himself had contacted the girl’s mother after her disappearance, telling her that she had left home after an argument.