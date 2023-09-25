Tigres continues to enjoy its resounding victory against Rayados in the Clásico Regio on matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team took the three points with a double from André Pierre Gignac and a goal from Diego Lainez that allowed them to achieve a resounding and notable victory over their historical rivals.
During this match, the French striker became the top scorer in the history of the classic, with 12 goals on his account.
After this result, the UANL team was positioned in third place in the general table with 17 points, two behind the leader Atlético de San Luis and only one point behind América, second place in the competition.
In recent years, some media, a sector of fans and even Miguel Herrera, former Tigres coach, criticized the Nuevo León team’s squad because several key elements are over 30 years old.
Robert Dante Siboldi, current coach of the cats, has taken a completely different approach from Herrera and has praised the current members of the squad, including the veterans.
“I think that because of the quality, although they are tough (the Royal Classics), I think that the team came out plugged in, committed, with determination and I think it was shown that the players who are historic achieved certain things in terms of record, goals, participation, It was demonstrated that there is a reason why they are historic and they are leaving an important mark, they are references, winners and that makes us feel privileged to be in this club.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
Tigres’ next duel will be on Saturday, September 30 against Mazatlán at the Kraken Stadium.
