Goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez lined up as a starter in the matchday 1 of Clausura 2024 between Tigres and León. The 34-year-old goalkeeper had the opportunity to start the duel because Nahuel Guzmán is serving a three-game ban after being sent off in the Apertura 2023 final.
Against La Fiera, the substitute goalkeeper of the UANL team had an outstanding performance and made five saves. Robert Dante Siboldi, strategist of the cats, spoke about Rodríguez's performance and had words of praise for the former Monarcas Morelia, Atlético de San Luis and FC Juárez player.
The Uruguayan strategist stated that Carlos Felipe Rodríguez deserved an opportunity for the work he has done every day and that when 'Patón' Guzmán is not available, the Tigres goal will be well guarded by him.
“Today Carlos had the opportunity to replace Nahuel. I think he played a very good game. He gave us not only security and confidence, but also the peace of mind that the goal, if Nahuel is not there, is well defended ( …) Carlos deserved it, for the work he has been doing every day, very professional, very disciplined”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Rodríguez will repeat in goal this weekend on matchday 2, when Chivas de Guadalajara visits Tigres at the Universitario Stadium. The duel will take place on Sunday, January 21.
#Siboldi39s #words #Felipe #Rodríguez39s #match #León
Leave a Reply