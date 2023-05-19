tigers could not take advantage of Monterey in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League and the series is wide open for a return to the Steel Giant. At minute 35, Rayados opened the scoring thanks to a shot by Maximiliano Meza that surprised Nahuel Guzmán. However, fifteen minutes later, Sebastián Córdova, one of the figures of the night, appeared to level the score.
At 61, the midfielder got his double, but the central referee invalidated the score because he was out of place. The Clásico Regio had many emotions in its first episode and more are expected next Saturday, May 20. Robert Dante Siboldi, strategist for the UANL team, spoke about the return semifinal at Rayados’ home and threw a dart against Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team.
In a post-match conference, the Uruguayan strategist indicated that the return match against Rayados will be complicated at the Gigante de Acero because the locals have the advantage in the global score and it will be difficult for them to go out to look for the game.
“It will be a very similar game, we had moments of possession, they too, we try not to relegate anything, they have the advantage, we are going to have to go for a goal and emotional control is important, knowing how to manage the game, the times, the rhythm, a good reading of the game and when we have control to score a goal, but I don’t think Rayados will go out looking for a goal when they have the advantage”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
Siboldi mentioned that Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team may feel more pressure to advance to the final because they were super leaders in the competition and that the cats will have to concentrate on their work to reach the goal.
“It could be… because of what he did during the tournament. They will be on their court… they feel under pressure… but they have good players, a great coach and they will know how to handle that. We must do our job and prepare for the game and I see the boys who are very determined that they are going to give everything for everything”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
#Siboldis #statements #Monterrey #ahead #return #semifinals #Clausura
Leave a Reply