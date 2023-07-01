tigers will debut in the Apertura 2023 tournament this Saturday, July 1; the reigning champion of the MX League will receive the Puebla at the University Stadium. Despite not yet announcing reinforcements, the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi starts this season as the number one candidate to win the Mexican soccer title.
This weekend, the cats will receive one of the weakest squads in the league at the Volcano, at least on paper. The difference in squads between one team and another is very profound, but what does Siboldi think of the commitment against La Franja?
At a press conference, Robert Dante Siboldi spoke about the expectations of Tigres in the Apertura 2023. The Uruguayan strategist mentioned that the team wants to continue in the first places of the MX League and that they will seek to go for the title.
“The expectation is always great at the start of a tournament (…) I see the team very well, again that spark, that desire, that desire to continue in the first places again… to be looking for another title again I think we are ready to start the tournament”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
The UANL strategist indicated that the cats have the obligation to get as many points as possible in the first days of the Opening 2023 of the Liga MXbefore the tournament break due to the start of the Leagues Cup.
Finally, Robert Dante Siboldi confirmed that Sebastián Córdova suffers from groin pain and that he will miss at least the first three dates of the MX League with the winner of the 2023 Champion of Champions.
