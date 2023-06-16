In the last few hours, much has been said about the interest of the current Mexican soccer monarch, the Tigres UANL, in taking over the services of the Chivas striker. Alexis Vega.
The feline group will not miss the opportunity to have the national team among its ranks, so they will not hesitate to throw the house out of the window to hire it.
For his part, the technical director of Tigres, Robert Dante Siboldiending the rumors and making everything clear.
The Uruguayan knows about Vega’s abilities, and for this reason he recognizes that it will be difficult for Chivas to give him an outlet, unless there is a juicy amount of money involved.
“It is unknown to no one that he is a good player, but in my opinion, I don’t think Guadalajara will get rid of a player of his quality, unless he uses money. It was a possibility, but I’m really not hopeful that he will give himself up, but we’ll see, there’s still time to decide and see if he’s within the possibilities ”he mentioned at a press conference.
This is how the Uruguayan coach sees the arrival of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad player at the university team as complicated.
On the other hand, Siboldi took the opportunity to talk about the two new reinforcements, Carlos Felipe Rodríguez and Emilio Pizzuto, who will defend the cause of the auriazul club ahead of Opening 2023.
“Felipe’s thing was necessary given Miguel’s injury, he will have a long recovery time and we need an experienced goalkeeper to anticipate any scenario. We are happy with both guys, but we don’t want to get ahead of them so they don’t have a bad experience. But we think we need someone with more experience. Then came Pizzuto, who I think is a worthwhile player, it’s not easy to find players of that quality, but with little participation we believe he can strengthen the midfield”sentenced.
