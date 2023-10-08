The arrival of Diego Lainez to Tigers It was highly criticized by a sector of fans and also by some media.. The young Mexican winger failed to establish himself in Europe with either Real Betis or Sporting Braga and returned to Liga MX after four years in football on the Old Continent.
Although Lainez became champion with the UANL team in his first season, many criticized that the American youth squad did not contribute much to achieve this achievement. In Apertura 2023, the story has been different.
This semester, the feline winger has two goals and two assists. Lainez has shown improvement compared to the previous tournament and Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres coach, has recognized his efforts and his performance.
After the draw against Pachuca, in a match corresponding to matchday 12 of Apertura 2023, the Uruguayan strategist praised the growth that Lainez is having this season and spoke about his qualities on the field of play.
“He is on his way, he has the highest ceiling, he has more to give, that is very noticeable, he is growing and shining because he is playing for the team and when that happens the individual stands out, there is still a lot left to give and he will continue to grow ( …) He has the ability to play on both sides, depending on the opponent or game circumstances, we try to find options for him to take advantage.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Lainez has not been considered recently by the Mexican National Team, but if he continues at this level, a call could be close.
