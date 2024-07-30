Coach Robert Dante Siboldi decided to break the silence and in an interview he gave to a well-known sports program on private television, he gave it his all to the board of directors Tigres Club of the MX Leaguewho based on falsehoods fired him from the team last season and in the process left his reputation in doubt.

Siboldi He assured that there is no document from the feline eleven, in which it can be proven that he and his technical team have committed any crime against the institution and much less having had a romantic relationship with the young player. Tatiana Flores from the Tigres women’s team.

He clarified that if it took him more than a month and a half to speak about the issue, it was because his lawyers, who were seeking a conciliation with the directors of the northern club, ordered him to do so, but since there was no good will from his leaders, he finally decided to give his version in order to clean up his image.

For its part, after learning of Siboldi’s interview, the Tigres Club sent a brief statement to the various media outlets regarding the situation.

However, it is evident that one of the two parties is lying here and for the sake of the devalued status of Mexican soccer, it would be best for Liga MX itself to carry out a serious investigation to find out who, between Siboldi or Tigres, is lying and if there is responsibility involved, a severe punishment is decreed.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the Siboldi-Tigres melodrama still needs more episodes, but it makes us sad that in our football we talk more about negative things than about the sporting aspects.

OLYMPIC FUT. The Moroccan and Argentine national teams secured two tickets to the quarter-finals of men’s soccer at the Olympic Games, after both winning their respective matches this morning.

Morocco beat Iraq 3-0 and the Sky Blues beat Ukraine 2-0. Both teams finished with six points, but Morocco took first place due to their better goal difference.

This means that on paper the Africans will face a less difficult opponent than Argentina, however, we all know that the quality of the South Americans is enormous and they will surely continue to be considered among the strong candidates to take home the gold and reconfirm that they are number one in the world in all categories.

FUT MOTHThe Deportivo Amigos del Venado and Nicolas Boys teams will be the protagonists of the title battle of the municipal football tournament in the Diamond category, in its season in honor of Reyes ‘Ay ingrato’ Ontamucha Valenzuela.

Leader Venado suffered to beat Combinado 2-1 with goals from Raúl Arellano and Luis Mendoza. For the losers a great goal from Eleazar Beltrán.

While Nicolas Boys won 3-1 against the brave eleven of Cazanova Importaciones with two goals from Héctor Armenta and another from Juan de Dios Avendaño on the opposite side Javier Beltrán.

As for the Master Gold division, the Trillizas-Costa Rica team secured their ticket to the grand final after beating Taller Quen in a penalty shootout.

The other match between Combinado and DLV Vara Construcciones was left unfinished, as normal time ended 0-0 and extra time was pending due to lack of natural light.

