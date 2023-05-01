The UANL Tigres already know their rival in the reclassification round in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Mexican soccer, when they fell as a visitor and by a 3-0 win against the Panzas Verdes de León, at the end of day 17 and they will be measured against the Puebla Strip.
After what was seen on the pitch, the coach Robert Dante Siboldi He expressed at a press conference that it was a fairly disputed match against the Esmeraldas and he hopes to finish satisfactorily with the Concachampions tie in the middle of the week ahead of the playoffs.
“”It was a disputed game, we had our chances and the important thing that stands out is the participation of the young people, in addition to the boys from the squad, then we will think about the Repechage, right now we are focused on the Concacaf””
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
In addition, the Uruguayan strategist confessed to having the full confidence of the basic forces of the San Nicolás de los Garza group with a view to the future within the institution.
“I believe a lot in the youngsters, I know they are prepared and we had a meeting with Juan Carlos and the board of directors also to see who from the Under-20 and Under-18 teams already have the capacity and they told us the names and we bet on the kids” , he pointed.
In the absence of the publication of the official dates and times of the repechage matches, the auriazul team will face the Strip next weekend at ‘El Volcán’ because they were in a better position than them.
