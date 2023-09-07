Robert Dante Siboldi came as relief from Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz when the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League it was already advanced. Tigres was not obtaining the desired results and the Uruguayan coach arrived with the task of rescuing what he could.
In an almost miraculous way, the UANL team began to take off under Siboldi’s orders and, after a great league, his effort was crowned with the Mexican soccer title.
The change in the feline team under the orders of the Uruguayan coach and club legend has been remarkable. After the irregular efforts of Miguel Herrera, Diego Cocca and ‘Chima’ Ruiz, it seems that the Nuevo León team has already found the ideal helmsman for their project.
Since the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi to the UANL team, Tigres have recorded very interesting statistics that show their improvement. The team has gone eleven games without losing, playing at the Estadio Universitario.
In this journey, which includes matches in the regular phase, the league and the Concacaf Champions League, the cats have eight wins and three draws at the Volcán.
Their most recent duel in their stadium ended with a score of 5-0 against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
On September 23, Tigres will host Rayados in a new edition of the Clásico Regio. Will Monterrey be able to end the great streak of those from the UANL?
