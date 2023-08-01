Last Sunday the current Mexican soccer champion team, the Tigres UANL, achieved their second Leagues Cup victory, beating, not without difficulties, the San José Earthquakes by a score of 1-0, with a solo goal by Fernando Gorriarán .
With this new victory, the cats got their ticket to the next round against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and if everything goes well, one of the possible teams to beat in the round of 16 would be nothing more and nothing less than Rayados de Monterrey.
In this regard, the technical director of the club, Robert Dante Siboldiminimized the possible confrontation of the Clásico Regio in the contest.
“First we are going to face Vancouver and, later, if we keep advancing, we think about who we get. If we get Rayados, we’ll face them in the same way as the other teams”commented the Uruguayan coach in an interview.
Although for the Clásico Regio to be played in the Leagues Cup, Tigres must first account for the Vancouver Whitecaps, while La Pandilla needs to beat the Portland Timbers in their game. Without a doubt, two commitments where on paper the Mexican clubs look like the broad favorites.
On the other hand, Siboldi spoke about his love for the Leagues Cup, as well as detailing that the MLS clubs are highly competitive.
“It’s a great tournament, I’m enjoying it, they were tough, tight matches. We saw very intense games, I like how the MLS teams play, they always look for the rival goal, few touches and many arrivals, they try to arrive directly, they never give up”sentenced.
