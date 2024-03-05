The Concacaf Champions Cup resumes this week with the first legs of the round of 16, where one of the protagonists will be the UANL Tigerswho will face a Orlando City renewed in attack.
And in the last transfer market, the Florida team was an outstanding asset, with the additions of Luis Muriel and Nicolas Lodeiro; However, this does not scare the Mexican team, because Robert Dante Siboldi He highlighted the advantages of his team facing the first match of the series.
And the Uruguayan strategist, who returns to the bench Tigers After three games suspended, he assured in a press conference that his team has enough weapons to win the game.
“I think it's going to be complicated, difficult like all the rivals that we don't have to face, but it's not impossible that we can play a good game and win,” Siboldi assured the media. Concacaf. Later, he maintained the idea that in Tigers “We have our weapons to confront them and counteract their idea of the game.”
Robert Dante Siboldi was concrete and assured that Tigers has a certain advantage for this match due to the pace of play they already have, because unlike orlando in the MLSin the Liga MX They have already been looking for the highest level for 10 days.
“We can say that we have an advantage in that sense, it is not much either,” explained the Uruguayan. “You have a team like ours, with two players per position, to be able to carry and have everyone participate,” he said.
“The team has always turned the page when it did not achieve a result, tomorrow will be no exception, we have identified what to improve and what to embrace to reach the goal”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
The first leg of the round of 16 between Tigres and Orlando City It will be held this Tuesday, March 5 at 8 pm, central Mexico time. It will be on US territory and the people from Monterrey will present a complete squad.
