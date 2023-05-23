🚨 TIGRES SEEKS AGREEMENT WITH SIBOLDI

➡️Tal in advance, Siboldi had 2 options to extend his stay: Conca Final or League Semis.

✍🏼I can confirm that there is already a renewal offer, but DT prefers to sign until next week.

Do you like it, my Tigers? pic.twitter.com/Hd14Cdstko

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 22, 2023