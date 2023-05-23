Coach Robert Dante Siboldi has achieved the unthinkable, by getting the Tigres team to the grand final of Mexican soccer.
Despite being the least favorites in each of the games since they slipped into the league, the strategist knew how to use his million-dollar squad to advance to the Clausura 2023 final, where Chivas will be measured.
Before being eliminated from the Concachampions at the hands of León, the high command of the club spoke with the former soccer player, stating that his continuity depended on two things, one, reaching the final of said competition, or two, reaching the final of the Clausura Otherwise, you would have to pack your bags.
The point is that Siboldi managed to get tigers to the defining match and those with long feline pants seek to renew their contract, however, the helmsman did not want to renew and has decided to wait until the following week to do so.
For their part, the fans of Tigres do not look badly on giving continuity to the technical director’s project, since they trust that he can play a better role with the team put together by himself and with requested reinforcements.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for the first leg of the final, to be played next Thursday, May 25 on the field of the Estadio Universitario, you can follow the game at 8:00 p.m., through the signal from TUDN and Channel 5.
#Siboldi #agreement #Tigres #offers #retain
